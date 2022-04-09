Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Head to Head Survey

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

This table compares Hess Midstream and Houston American Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 0.89 $46.40 million $1.76 18.16 Houston American Energy $1.33 million 28.07 -$1.02 million ($0.36) -10.44

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hess Midstream and Houston American Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 5 1 0 2.17 Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Houston American Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.85% N/A N/A Houston American Energy -76.83% -9.66% -9.28%

Volatility and Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Houston American Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.