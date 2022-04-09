Reviewing MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MAG Silver and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.06 283.00 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.72) -4.00

NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 1.92% 1.88% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -110.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MAG Silver and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

MAG Silver beats NextSource Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials (Get Rating)

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

