FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hannover Rück SE Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hannover Rück in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.57.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HVRRY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.78.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

