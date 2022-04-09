B. Riley Raises Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Price Target to $6.00

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Audacy has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $394.83 million, a PE ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Audacy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Audacy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,097,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after buying an additional 1,506,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Audacy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,755,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Audacy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Audacy by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Audacy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

