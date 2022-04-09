Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

