TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $238.47

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.47 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.56). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 196.40 ($2.58), with a volume of 175,306 shares traded.

TTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of £346.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($104,132.50).

TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

