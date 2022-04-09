Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.71

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.71 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 58.10 ($0.76). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 58.30 ($0.76), with a volume of 709,982 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

