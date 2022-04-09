Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.71

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.71 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 58.10 ($0.76). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 58.30 ($0.76), with a volume of 709,982 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)
