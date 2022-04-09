Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7,615.30

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,615.30 ($99.87) and traded as low as GBX 6,520 ($85.51). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,780 ($88.92), with a volume of 2,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,999.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,615.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.56 million and a P/E ratio of 34.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

