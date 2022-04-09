TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $476.38

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.38 ($6.25) and traded as low as GBX 462.50 ($6.07). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 467 ($6.12), with a volume of 447,434 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 457.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 476.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)
