Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.30. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 414 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.60% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.