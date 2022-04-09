Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.94

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.17. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 2,317 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 20.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 32.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

