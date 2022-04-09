Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) to Hold

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

NYSE SKY opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.99. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 57.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

