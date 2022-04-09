CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Lowered by CL King

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.55.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.