The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $627.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $561.00 to $627.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

Shares of COST stock opened at $600.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $538.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.68. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $359.60 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

