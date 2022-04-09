Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $252.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $294.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.65.

NYSE ROK opened at $269.41 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.76 and a 200-day moving average of $307.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

