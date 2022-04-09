Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

AOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.26 million and a PE ratio of -118.75.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

