Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Topcon in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOPCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Topcon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.
