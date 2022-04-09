Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETON. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 million, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

