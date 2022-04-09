Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for DENSO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of DNZOY stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. DENSO has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $44.85.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

