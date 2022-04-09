Celularity Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celularity in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CELU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CELU stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. Celularity has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

