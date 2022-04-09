Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Celsion Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Celsion in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.66) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Celsion’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. Celsion has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

