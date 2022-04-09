The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 437

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 437 ($5.73) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 360 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The company has a market capitalization of £115.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 202.20 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 364 ($4.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

