UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($119.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

