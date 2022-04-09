Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Valeura Energy (LON:VLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

Valeura Energy stock opened at GBX 27.70 ($0.36) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 92.96, a current ratio of 93.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £23.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. Valeura Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 31.70 ($0.42).

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 17 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.41 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

