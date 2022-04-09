Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Valeura Energy (LON:VLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.
Valeura Energy stock opened at GBX 27.70 ($0.36) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 92.96, a current ratio of 93.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £23.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. Valeura Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 31.70 ($0.42).
Valeura Energy Company Profile
