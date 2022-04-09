Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Raised to GBX 250

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

LON:PANR opened at GBX 138 ($1.81) on Thursday. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.86 ($1.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.33.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total value of £350,000 ($459,016.39).

About Pantheon Resources (Get Rating)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

