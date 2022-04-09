Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 610 ($8.00) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 610 ($8.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 599.86 ($7.87).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 509.20 ($6.68) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.33) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 521.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 481.21. The stock has a market cap of £15.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.45), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($91,108.72). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($84,064.17). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

