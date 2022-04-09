Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 110

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 143.80 ($1.89).

RR opened at GBX 94.28 ($1.24) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 67.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.25.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £977.50 ($1,281.97). Also, insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £95,046.72 ($124,651.44). Insiders acquired 42,502 shares of company stock worth $4,738,848 in the last 90 days.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

