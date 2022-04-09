Comparing Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Marathon Oil 17.30% 11.60% 7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 1 3 10 1 2.73

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $26.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Marathon Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.46 $946.00 million $1.21 21.41

Marathon Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

