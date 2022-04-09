-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $170,592,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,012,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,005,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

