NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NRR. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NRR opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.18) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.60 ($1.42). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.86. The firm has a market cap of £277.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

In other news, insider Will Hobman bought 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($26,212.72). Also, insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($39,132.98).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

