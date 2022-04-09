Morgan Stanley Trims Beazley (LON:BEZ) Target Price to GBX 500

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 585 ($7.67) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BEZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.00) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.96) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.07) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.87) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 496.10 ($6.51).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 430.35. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($41,851.55). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.43), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,284.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

