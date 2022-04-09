Morgan Stanley Raises M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 280

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 226 ($2.96) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 245.88 ($3.22).

LON MNG opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.79) on Tuesday. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 6.84%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

