Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSGS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.50.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $172.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

