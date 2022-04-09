Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $963.25

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 963.25 ($12.63) and traded as high as GBX 975 ($12.79). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 967 ($12.68), with a volume of 56,604 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 921.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 963.25.

In other news, insider Jack Callaway bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,475 ($29,475.41). Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.17) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($60,852.46). Insiders bought 11,955 shares of company stock valued at $10,888,090 in the last quarter.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

