AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to £120 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,780.83.

AZN stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $220.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 21.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

