Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.48

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €58.48 ($64.26) and traded as high as €61.54 ($67.63). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €61.10 ($67.14), with a volume of 441,995 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($53.52) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.62 ($72.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is €59.01 and its 200 day moving average is €58.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

