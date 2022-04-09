Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.61) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 282 ($3.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.61) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.35).

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 247.60 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233.51. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 185.30 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.78). The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

