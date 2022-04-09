Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $215.96

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.96 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.29). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 325.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 639,501 shares.

HTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 293 ($3.84).

Get Hunting alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.96. The stock has a market cap of £536.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -14.74%.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £31,537.20 ($41,360.26).

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.