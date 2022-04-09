Truist Financial Comments on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.32. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE FUN opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after acquiring an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 295,613 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

