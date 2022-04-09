TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $4.09. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 670,330 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.79) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.63.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

