Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 139,538 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Volt Information Sciences ( OTCMKTS:VOLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 0.29%. Equities analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,334 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,155 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 352,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.