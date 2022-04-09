Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.53

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.53 and traded as high as $49.60. Ternium shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 513,820 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ternium by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,828,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

