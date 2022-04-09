Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share (CVE:NXH)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

NXH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

CVE:NXH opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.13.

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

