Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining plc’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,850.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$707.02.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$32.67 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.50 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

