Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $665.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

