Wedbush Weighs in on LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $16.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $90.28 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

