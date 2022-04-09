Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial raised their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $880.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.