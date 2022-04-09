KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KMPH. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 139.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in KemPharm during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

