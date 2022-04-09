FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harsco Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $888.90 million, a PE ratio of -280.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,201,000 after buying an additional 457,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

