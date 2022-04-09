Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adecco Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AHEXY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

AHEXY stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

